There are a lot of ongoing issues regarding tax policy that today’s finance chiefs are juggling. Here are five articles to keep on top of trends.

Strategies for navigating a potential sea change in the U.S. corporate tax system as the policies of the Trump administration take shape. Read more.

Corporate tax reform is a top priority of Congress and the Trump administration, with varying proposals calling for replacement of the current corporate income tax with a tax that would be “border adjusted,” sometimes referred to as a “destination-based” tax. Read more.

While most of the attention has been focused on the federal tax impacts of reform, it is well worth noting that, if enacted, any federal reform will have significant effects on states and their income tax structures. Read more.

The days of a total tax exclusion for employer-sponsored insurance may be numbered. Read more.

For now, companies are in a quandary as they wait for clarity about how they are going to prepare for a territorial tax system. Read more.