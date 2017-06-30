CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 30

James Nickolas has been selected to head finance at Martin Marietta Materials, effective in mid-August. He takes over for Anne Lloyd, who is retiring. Nickolas currently heads corporate development at Caterpillar.

Retailer Kohl’s has named Bruce Besanko to the top finance spot, effective July 10. Previously, he was CFO and chief operating officer at SUPERVALU. Before that, he was CFO and chief administrative officer at OfficeMax.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings has said that finance chief Richard Weller plans to retire once his replacement has been found. Weller has led the finance function since 2015 and before that, was corporate controller at Ingersoll-Rand.

Grocery-store retailer SpartanNash has announced that head of finance Christopher Meyers has resigned, effective July 14, after a little more than a year on the job. Thomas Van Hall will take over as interim CFO until a permanent replacement for Meyers is found.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has promoted Patrick Hallinan to the top finance spot. He succeeds Lee Wyatt, who has been appointed executive vice president and will retire at the end of the year. Most recently, Hallinan was senior vice president of finance. Before that, he headed finance for the home-security firm’s plumbing division.

Joe Tautges has been chosen to lead the finance function at CDK Global, which provides digital marketing and information technology to the automotive retail business. Tautges, who starts his new post on Aug. 9, formerly was finance chief at the enterprise services division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Independent energy firm Callon Petroleum has named Correne Loeffler interim CFO. Loeffler, who replaces president and CEO Joseph Gatto, Jr., will also remain in her post as treasurer.

Cory Sindelar has been appointed interim CFO at Calix. He previously headed finance at Violin Memory, Kilopass Technology, and Ikanos Communications.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has said that CFO and head of corporate development Yasir Al-Wakeel has resigned. The company is conducting a search for his replacement.

Beauty-salon owner and franchiser Regis Corp. has named Andrew Lacko to lead the finance function. He succeeds Michael Pomeroy, who has been interim CFO since Feb. 1. Lacko presently works at Hertz Global Holdings, where he is senior vice president, global financial planning, analysis, and corporate development.