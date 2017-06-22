CFO
CFO
Auditing

M&A Drives Largest Hikes in Audit Fees

The biggest outlier was health-plan provider Centene, whose fees soared by more than 200% in 2016.

| CFO.com | US
Print

The fees companies pay to have their financials audited have stayed fairly flat for the past decade. But each year produces some significant outliers at individual companies.

17Jun_AuditFeeTable (1)For fiscal 2016, Centene, the big provider of Medicaid and Medicare health plans, saw its audit fees triple (see chart). The whopping increase was accompanied by a 78% surge in revenue, from $22.8 billion to $40.1 billion, as the company completed its acquisition of Health Net and, as in recent years, experienced strong organic growth.

Recommended Stories:

That there were no major accounting events that could further explain the massive spike in Centene’s fees, according to Audit Analytics, which released a report on 2016 audit fees.

Mergers and acquisitions also apparently contributed to the steep increases that several other companies experienced:

  • Charter Communications acquired Time Warner Cable.
  • Information firms IHS and Markit joined forces.
  • Hotel companies Marriott and Starwood combined.
  • Risk adviser Willis Holdings merged with consulting firm Towers Watson.
  • Alaska Air acquired Virgin America.

For two companies among the 10 with the greatest increases in audit fees, Cognizant and Stericycle, “it appears as though accounting-related issues could have been the primary drivers,” Audit Analytics said.

Cognizant’s auditors found a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting, citing weak “tone at the top” and the possibility of improper payments related to overseas projects. Stericycle, meanwhile, had a number of issues, including late filings and a restatement, as well as its own internal controls weaknesses.

At the other end of the spectrum, HP, which spun off Hewlett Packard Enterprise, enjoyed the biggest decline in fees, dipping by 15%. Others experiencing significant decreases included Ebay, PPL, Kraft Heinz, and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *