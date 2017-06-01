Merchants are engaged in a sustained and intensive campaign against an increasingly sophisticated enemy: fraudsters who are perennially shaping new strategies to exploit the flaws in payment systems. Far from abating, the battle shows signs of consuming more — and more kinds — of resources, including the time of the CFO.

Those were among the findings that emerged from a survey conducted by CFO Research, in collaboration with Vesta, a global provider of electronic payment solutions. Titled “Managing the Risk of Fraud: The View from Corporate Finance,” the survey drew responses from 155 U.S. finance executives from a wide variety of industries.

Among survey-takers, 36% report that their company sells only digital goods, such as digital media, etickets, and electronic gift cards. A much lower proportion, 26%, sell only physical goods, including clothing and electronics. A slim majority of the surveyed finance executives, however, classify the businesses they work for as hybrids. Such companies, which comprise 38% of respondents, sell both digital and physical goods.

Fraud Fighting

The most visible attempt to mitigate payments fraud in the United States has been the introduction of the EMV (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa) chip card. U.S. merchants faced a deadline of October 2015 for upgrading their systems to accept chip-equipped EMV cards. Those that haven’t upgraded are responsible for accepting liability for some types of in-person fraud.

For fraudsters, such a technological overhaul, even one explicitly meant to deter them, merely represents a fresh challenge. Such criminals operate in a dynamic environment, committed to shifting their strategies on-demand so they can penetrate changing defenses.

And while EMV cards have disrupted the world of payments fraud, that disruption is largely just a shift from fraudsters targeting point-of-sale (POS) transactions to targeting card-not-present (CNP) transactions (transactions where the cardholder cannot physically present the card for a merchant’s visual examination). The shift means that CFOs see the overall risk from payments fraud increasing rather than subsiding.

In the CFO Research survey, 6 in 10 respondents (62%) say both the number and dollar amount of credit-card chargebacks (credit-card purchases that have been disputed by customers) have increased since 2015. That’s a clear indication that fraudsters have in fact adapted, altering their focus from POS transactions at brick-and-mortar stores to CNP transactions on websites. In fact, nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) have seen both the number and dollar amount of credit-card chargebacks specifically related to CNP transactions increase since the introduction of chip-equipped cards.

Internal Affairs

In many instances, finance teams are responding to the threat by coming up with their own solutions to arrest the rising tide. Among survey-takers, more than half (56%) report using internal resources to detect and assess fraud. Just 14% rely primarily on external resources — service providers to which they’ve outsourced the function — to chase down fraudsters. Twice that number, 28%, classify themselves as hybrids, mixing internal and external resources (see Figure 1, above). Finance executives typically prefer to rely on an in-house function because of the fixed cost; an outside service provider usually charges on a per-transaction basis.

But the CFO trying to calculate how much to spend to ward off fraudsters also needs to take into account the strategic consequences of payments fraud. More than half (55%) of respondents from companies that use only internal resources to fight fraudsters report that the risk of fraud has interfered with their companies’ efforts to develop new products or services or has caused business model changes. A similar number of such companies, 52%, say the risk of fraud has interfered with their companies’ budget allocations or revenue projections.

So “penny wise” may indeed be “pound foolish” in fraud fighting.

Finding a Balance

Surprisingly, a majority of businesses are open to changing their approach to fighting fraud. In fact, 56% anticipate that their companies’ fraud detection and assessment strategies will change in the next two years. Among companies that use only internal resources to detect and assess fraud, the percentage climbs to nearly two-thirds (64%). Such a significant shift suggests that finance executives are looking for a strategy that reduces losses from fraud but doesn’t result in inordinately higher operating expenses.

More specifically, 54% of finance executives at companies that use only internal resources say they are “very likely” to outsource some or all fraud detection and assessment activities in the next two years. By using third-party expertise, companies can gain access to top-level data analytics technology as well as other up-to-date anti-fraud controls. Service providers can proactively identify fraudulent patterns, analyzing volumes of data. The move to outsource is seen by respondents as acknowledgment that the risks of a failed effort are so substantial, and the fraud challenges shifting so quickly, that external help may be crucial.

Among all survey-takers, three-quarters say that they are likely (either “very” or “somewhat”) to turn to outsourcing in the next two years (see Figure 2, above). Up to a point, well-conceived and well-run in-house resources can protect a business. But as companies scale, and the magnitude of the threat grows, the risk of fraud can quickly outstrip internal capabilities. Most CFOs truly don’t know what they don’t know about the state of payments fraud, and uncertainty is never the welcome guest of any CFO.

As the threat of fraud escalates and mutates, finance executives will likely be driven to seek external help in protecting their revenues, reputations, business models, and strategies. Outsourcing may also help CFOs improve the return on their fraud-fighting investment.

In the survey, slightly more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) say they regularly measure the effectiveness of in-house fraud management. Better return on investment might result from, for example, reducing “false positives” by using improved processes. Eliminating manual review processes in favor of real-time fraud protection can boost accuracy — which also lifts ROI. For finance executives, the advantages of outsourcing might also include gaining the ability to streamline the in-house team and optimize resource usage, as well as minimizing the potential impact of fraud on areas like employee morale or customer satisfaction.

The speed at which swindlers evolve, and the fierceness with which they attack, require businesses to defend themselves by at least matching their agility. They must out-maneuver the cheats, striving to stay one innovation ahead of them. Payment technology has evolved by focusing on customers — with the mission to minimize friction and boost efficiency leading to a transformation in transactions, as purchases are reduced to gestures like the waving of a smartphone.

But the simpler the transaction appears, the more complex the effort required to deter the fraudsters from posing as legitimate customers. CFOs are in this battle whether they want to be or not. It’s clear from the survey that to win they must engage the problem head-on.