Four Things to Expect at CFO Rising Hong Kong

We’re gearing up for another CFO Rising summit, this time in Hong Kong on April 18 and 19. The roster of speakers will cover topics such as the changing finance function, governance frameworks, talent development, and cross-regional finance functionality. Below is a preview of some of the hot topics that will be discussed.

Role-Changing CFOs

CFOs grew out of the number-cruncher role years ago. They’re strategic business partners now; right-hands of the CEO; and second most powerful of the C-suite executives. And the finance teams under them have changed as well, moving from a reactive role to a proactive one. Reporting is still important and always will be, but finance departments are taking a more strategic approach thanks to technology. Thomas Spyre, CFO of biopharma company AstraZeneca, will be in Hong Kong to talk about the evolution of the CFO and finance department roles, and how his team provides meaningful insights to the rest of the organization to grow revenue.

Systems and Frameworks

Hong Kong’s economy is going gangbusters. It’s the number-one economy in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the 2018 Index of Economic Freedom. Managing world-class finance operations in such a growing economy requires governance systems and frameworks that are both well-designed and executed with precision. Yen Kee Toh, a regional CFO of manufacturer Lear, will be in Hong Kong to discuss her role in developing such systems and frameworks.

The Talent Trade

Technology is changing the landscape of the finance function. Old mindsets are being left behind, while agile thinking is being rewarded. The best way to handle the future is to create it, according to head of financial controlling at DHL, Sunny Cheng. In Hong Kong, Cheng will discuss how he approaches the hiring, training, developing, and retaining of finance talent in an era of transformation.

Cross-Functional Partnering

A finance director at Coca-Cola, Rain Yang is responsible for maintaining sustainable growth for multiple regions within Asia, including markets in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Mongolia. As part of that mission, she has to successfully partner with functional leaders outside of finance on channel and brand performance evaluations; long-term strategy setting; and product innovation and pricing decisions. Come to Hong Kong to hear how the 7-year Coca-Cola veteran provides the timely analysis and decision support necessary to keep the beverage giant on top in fast-growing markets.

The topics above are only a taste of what's to come.