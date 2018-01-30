AriseBank called itself the first "decentralized bank" and claimed to have acquired two FDIC-insured institutions.

It was only a matter of time it seems, before scam artists connected traditional banking and cryptocurrencies in an initial coin offering (ICO).

On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a court order halting an allegedly fraudulent ICO that targeted retail investors to fund what it claimed to be the world’s first “decentralized bank.”

According to the SEC’s complaint, filed in federal district court in Dallas on January 25 and unsealed on January 29, Dallas-based AriseBank used social media, an endorsement from professional boxer Evander Holyfield, and other wide dissemination tactics to sell unregistered investments in its purported “AriseCoin” cryptocurrency.

AriseBank claimed that it had purchased two financial institutions in January, 100-year-old FDIC-insured KFMC Bank Holding Co. and TPBG, a 25-year-old investment banking and management firm. (Neither bank can be found in the FDIC database, nor in searches online.)