How to Boost Workers’ Take-Home Pay Without a Raise

A fiscal black cloud has emerged in American business, and it is threatening the livelihood of the middle-class workforce. Health benefits plans, meant to enhance compensation packages, are having the opposite effect. Over the last 10 years, across all income groups, annual disposable income increased by about 10 percent, while health plan costs increased a staggering 100 percent or more.

This has resulted in most American workers having less money to spend every paycheck. While employer-sponsored health plan costs increased at a rate of only 5.4 percent annually for the last decade, this nominal increase was only made possible as a result of businesses shifting the cost burden to employees and their families, thus diminishing the effects of annual salary increases.

Unfortunately, most American workers truly cannot afford this increased financial burden. Consider that the average American worker has only $4,220 in savings and, even more staggering is the fact that 24.3% of American families have no savings at all. This makes affording health care challenging, especially considering that deductibles and out-of-pocket requirements common with most plans have dramatically increased over the last 10 years, as well.

Yet, many employers fail to recognize this disturbing trend and even fewer are structured, or prepared, to maximize financial opportunities as they relate to benefit plan management. In addition, companies may not be receiving the best deals due to conflicts of interest working against them, which benefit other parties. These include:

Insurance companies that want to control the deployment of services, provide proprietary services, maximize fees and premiums and sell other services

Healthcare providers that are not focused on cost and quality

Pharmacy benefits management companies that do not provide insight into financial arrangements and are not passing the real savings on downstream

Brokers and consultants that are compensated from insurance companies and service providers and financially benefit when more services are purchased

The Solution

A fresh approach to managing the procurement of employee benefits is needed. The rules of the system that have caused this mess need to be radically reconsidered. If you keep playing the game under today’s rules, both your employees and company will continue to lose. The health care providers, insurance companies and brokers are currently in charge and you are simply a pawn in their game.

Navigating this landscape is a tough road to go down alone without the insider knowledge of how to spot conflicts of interest and negotiate optimal terms and arrangements. Avoiding the pervasive archaic industry thought process and adjusting the approach of procurement of benefits to utilize the same rigor that is used when purchasing other goods and services is necessary. This can be achieved by uncovering redundancies, waste and underperformance in benefits plans and vendor arrangements without compromising the quality of services provided to employees.

The process starts by assessing all contracted providers, carriers, brokers and vendors. Are your best interests aligned when evaluating options? It’s often not known that there are prevailing conflicts of interest when products are sourced and placed by partners, brokers and consultants. Decision makers should be informed of any ownership stake, preferred partnerships, or revenue sharing arrangements.

Have all the market options been scanned and considered, or only those suggested? Innovation and disruption have rapidly accelerated to the point that both traditional and non-traditional solutions need to be considered. This includes taking a closer look at third party carve-out options for areas like care management and pharmacy benefits management, especially specialty pharmacy which is a high cost driver.

When comparing market options, it’s advisable to ask targeted questions in order to ensure you’re comparing like services. Inquire about areas, such as the scope of services to be included, and network arrangements and exclusions. Are you taking advantage of services that are included in the existing fee structure? And are you paying for redundancies and duplication – such as reporting, care management, call center resources, online resources, and RFP services?

During the evaluation of options, it’s necessary to have transparency around compensation and expose visible and hidden fees, costs, commissions, and supplemental arrangements. When deciding on a market solution or renewing contracts, it’s critical that there are negotiation discussions with the service provider. When possible, avoid accepting initial offers and ensure that fees agreed upon are only for services needed and rendered. Focus efforts on high-quality, low-cost service providers which actually still do exist in our healthcare system.

Once a vendor is in place, performance management and monitoring is important. Metrics and performance guarantees should be established and included in the contract in order to manage the effectiveness of the program. Management of the program needs to be an ongoing process. It does not stop simply because providers have been chosen and agreements have been negotiated. Conduct independent and regularly planned audits of all vendors, as well as their contracts and performance.

The Outcome

Through this new approach, you can expect that you will gain control of a system in chaos which, in turn, will result in greater corporate savings, less cost-shifting to employees, and higher employee disposable income. Such effort should resonate positively with employees, helping with both retention and recruitment, as you will literally be putting more money in employee’s pockets. As a by-product, by cutting the fat in health care expenses, your business will have more resources to devote to your core purpose as an enterprise. So the effort is good for employees and good for business.

There are many levers that can be adjusted in order to produce a positive effect, and while it may seem daunting, it truly is possible to drive change. It all starts with first recognizing the problem and its impact on employees and being willing to embrace new solutions.

Eric Krieg is the president of Risk International Benefits Advisors which operates completely independent from the insurance industry to objectively help companies optimize their employee benefits plans, reducing overall costs for the companies and their employees.