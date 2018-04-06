CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 6

Karen Hoguet (pictured) has announced that she will retire as CFO of Macy’s in February of next year. An external search is under way to find a successor to Hoguet, who has headed finance since 1997. Once that person has been found, she will transition to an advisory role until her retirement.

Adobe Systems has promoted John Murphy to the top finance spot, replacing the retiring Mark Garrett. Murphy, who takes on his new post April 9, is now chief accounting officer and corporate controller.

Miguel Lopez has been appointed to lead the finance function at Vista Outdoor, a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for outdoor sports and recreation. Lopez, who joins the firm on April 16, previously headed finance at Veritas Technologies.

Advanced Energy Industries has named Paul Oldham CFO, effective May 2. Most recently, he was CFO and corporate secretary of Electro Scientific Industries.

Health-care staffing firm CHG Healthcare has chosen Rob Millard as its next finance chief, taking over for the retiring Sean Dailey. Millard formerly headed finance at Earnest.

SEACOR Marine Holdings has promoted Jesus Llorca to the top finance spot, succeeding Matthew Cenac. Llorca had been executive vice president of corporate development at the marine and support transportation services provider since last June.

Brent Novak has been named to lead the finance function a JAKKS Pacific, a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products and toys. Until last month, Novak, who replaces Joel Bennett, had been finance chief at Ixia Business Group, which was acquired by Keysight Technologies in April of last year.

Adams Resources & Energy has said that CFO and treasurer Josh Anders plans to resign in the middle of April. Sharon Davis, chief operating officer and chief accounting officer, will take over his duties on an interim basis.

Geoff Jervis is leaving his post as finance chief of real estate investor and developer iStar, but will become an adviser to the firm during a transition period. Andrew Richardson, who has joined the company as president of land portfolio, will become interim CFO. Earlier in his career, Richardson served as head of capital markets at the firm.

Tony Tricarichi has been promoted to the top finance spot at Park Place Technologies, a data-center maintenance firm. He was a partner at KPMG before being named interim CFO in December.