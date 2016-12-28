VW Buys Canadian Mobile Payments Company

The acquisition of PayByPhone gives the automaker "a charter to focus on general mobility services.”

Volkswagen AG’s financing arm has acquired Canadian mobile payments company PayByPhone, expanding its push into mobility services for car owners.

PayByPhone, which was founded in 2000, allows people to pay for certain parking spaces by mobile apps, phone calls or texts, processing $300 million in transactions annually.

But as The Wall Street Journal reports, VW is interested in more than getting into the parking business.

“Volkswagen wants access to proven technology to connect a variety of commerce opportunities and vendors to the cabin of a car and passengers looking for easier payment methods,” the WSJ explained. “Whereas it is difficult to earn even a 10% profit margin on the sale of a car, some analysts and startup entrepreneurs estimate the margins that auto makers could reap on the selling of access to car owners and their data could exceed 75%.”

Volkswagen Financial Services also recently acquired Sunhill Technologies, the largest cashless payment solution in Germany to expand its mobility possibilities.

PayByPhone CEO Kush Parikh said VW has “a charter to focus on general mobility services.”

“Outside of being the largest parking payment provider, the key asset we bring to the table is the relationship we have via our flagship mobile applications with our users,” he told TechCrunch. “The mobile relationship is a one to one relationship that can extend into a myriad of additional services.”