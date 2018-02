After much back and forth, Broadcom and Qualcomm could be nearing a takeover deal that would be the largest tech combination in history. But price may be a big sticking point. A bid that started out at $70 per share has been adjusted twice, and on Tuesday it was reported that Qualcomm was seeking another 15% increase from Broadcom. Below, CFO reviews the events of the last three months.

Data: Semiconductor Industry Association; Dealogic