What CFOs Need to Know About Blockchain

Most people know blockchain as the backbone for bitcoin, but there are a number of ways that the technology is shaping the future of payments. Here are five articles to hel you get up to speed on blockchain.

Blockchain has the potential to transform our world, and for CFOs it has the potential to revolutionize the way the finance function works. Read more.

Judging by the accelerating pace at which blockchain initiatives are making headlines, it’s hard to imagine that blockchain won’t have an impact on the world of finance. Will companies that ignore the technology today find themselves at a competitive disadvantage tomorrow? Read more.

Swiss-based UBS has pioneered the so-called utility settlement coin (USC), a digital cash equivalent of each of the major currencies backed by central banks. It is now teaming up with BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, and Santander to advance the concept and test it in a real-market environment, with a view to a commercial launch by early 2018. Read more.

There are multiple potential uses cases for blockchain, with many around the world actively exploring and developing solutions. Read more.

The technology allows for a scalable and secure ledger with unlimited account creation and programmable, trackable money. Thus, CFOs would have access to a record of each cent that moves through their systems in real time. Read more.