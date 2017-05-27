What CFOs Need to Know About Blockchain

Most people know blockchain as the backbone for bitcoin, but there are a number of ways that the technology is shaping the future of payments. Here are five articles to hel you get up to speed on blockchain.
Blockchain: Should CFOs Believe the Hype?
Blockchain has the potential to transform our world, and for CFOs it has the potential to revolutionize the way the finance function works. Read more.
Why CFOs Should be Betting on Blockchain
Judging by the accelerating pace at which blockchain initiatives are making headlines, it’s hard to imagine that blockchain won’t have an impact on the world of finance. Will companies that ignore the technology today find themselves at a competitive disadvantage tomorrow? Read more.
Big Banks Team Up on Digital Cash Project
Swiss-based UBS has pioneered the so-called utility settlement coin (USC), a digital cash equivalent of each of the major currencies backed by central banks. It is now teaming up with BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank, and Santander to advance the concept and test it in a real-market environment, with a view to a commercial launch by early 2018. Read more.
How Blockchain Will Disrupt Banking
There are multiple potential uses cases for blockchain, with many around the world actively exploring and developing solutions. Read more.
Why CFOs Need to Pay Attention to Blockchain Technology
The technology allows for a scalable and secure ledger with unlimited account creation and programmable, trackable money. Thus, CFOs would have access to a record of each cent that moves through their systems in real time. Read more.
Blockchain: The Next Disruptor for Finance
Globalization, blurring industry boundaries and global talent crunches are forcing enterprises to rethink their operating models and create new revenue streams. To prepare for this future, organizations need to reinvent their back-office operations. However, existing ledger systems are often inefficient, siloed and inconsistent. Without a reliable single version of the truth, these systems are vulnerable to slow transaction times, errors, misinterpretation, disputes and even fraud. Blockchain has emerged to be a disruptive technology that helps companies address these challenges and avoid risks.
