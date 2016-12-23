CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 23

Stanley Sutula III has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Pitney Bowes, effective Feb. 1. He takes over for Michael Monahan, who will stay on as chief operating officer. Most recently, Sutula was controller at IBM.

Robert Seidel has been promoted to finance chief at FARO Technologies. Seidel, who has been at the company since 2014, had been vice president, finance and investor relations.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has named Guy Constant to lead the finance function. As reported last week, he recently resigned as CFO, treasurer, and executive vice president – finance at Rent-A-Center.

Natural-resources and mining firm Cliffs Natural Resources has promoted CFO P. Kelly Tompkins to chef operating officer. In turn, Timothy Flanagan, now chief accounting officer, corporate controller, and treasurer, will become CFO and treasurer.

Inventus Power, which manufactures power supplies and chargers, has appointed Michael Foy to head finance. Previously, he was CFO Americas and vice president, finance, at Cisco Systems.

Frank Calderoni has resigned as finance chief of Red Hat, effective next month. Principal accounting officer and vice president, finance and accounting, Eric Shander will become acting CFO.

Agribusiness Bunge has selected Thomas Boehlert to fill the top finance spot, which is being vacated by the retiring Drew Burke. Boehlert was president and CEO of First Nickel from 2011 until last year.

Employers Holdings, which offers workers’-compensation services, has named Michael Paquette to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 1. He formerly headed finance at Montpelier Re Holdings and at Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings.

Marketing firm Harte Hanks has said that finance chief Doug Shepard has resigned, effective at the end of the month. General counsel Robert Munden will become interim CFO.

Gary Willis has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Amedisys, effective Jan. 3. He succeeds Ronald LaBorde, who will remain vice chairman at the hospice and home-health provider until his retirement in April. Previously, Willis headed finance at Capella Healthcare.