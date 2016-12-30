CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 30

Media and education firm Graham Holdings has announced that CFO and senior vice president of finance Hal Jones will retire on March 31. Wallace Cooney, who has been chief accounting officer since 2008, will replace him.

John Woods has been selected to head finance at Citizens Financial Group. He will join the firm on Feb. 13 and take over the top finance spot from interim CFO John Fawcett on March 4. Woods has been CFO of the Americas at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group since 2013.

Insurer QBE North America has named Kris Hill to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 17. She takes over for Richard Dziadzio, who was named finance chief at Assurant in June. Hill formerly was executive vice president, field operations, at Liberty Mutual, Surety.

RealD has chosen Jeff Spain to fill the top finance spot. He joins the visual-technology licensor from Rentech, where he also headed finance.

John Roiko has been named interim CFO at National Instruments, effective Jan. 1. As interim finance chief, he succeeds CFO and COO Alex Davern, who will become CEO on the same day. Roiko is now vice president of finance.

TechTarget has named Daniel Noreck CFO and treasurer. He formerly held the same posts at Providence and Worcester Railroad Co.

Patrick Lynch has been appointed executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Darling Ingredients, effective Jan. 15, and will become executive vice president and CFO in March upon the retirement of John Muse. Lynch has been finance chief at Interface since 2001.

Engineering and construction firm KBR has chosen Mark Sopp to head finance, replacing the retiring Brian Ferraioli in the first quarter of next year. Previously, Sopp held the top finance spot at Leidos Holdings (formerly SAIC).

Isaac Johnston has resigned as CFO and treasurer of Farmer Bros., a coffee roaster as well as a wholesaler and distributor of coffee and tea products. A search is under way for his successor.

Stratasys has promoted Lilach Payorski to finance chief, effective Jan. 1. Payorski, who takes over for Erez Simha, is now senior vice president of corporate finance at the 3D printing firm.