CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 13

Martin Chavez has been appointed deputy CFO at The Goldman Sachs Group, and will become finance chief at the end of April when current CFO Harvey Schwartz becomes co-president and co-COO with David Solomon, now co-head of the investment-banking division. Chavez most recently was chief information officer.

Coach has named Kevin Wills to lead the finance function, succeeding interim CFO Andrea Shaw Resnick, who will remain global head of investor relations and corporate communications. Wills, who will join the retailer no later than March, has been CFO and managing director of AlixPartners since 2014. He is also a former CFO of Saks Inc.

Michael Meyers plans to retire from the top finance spot at Ascent Capital Group and at MONI, its wholly owned subsidiary, by the end of the year. The company plans a search to replace Meyers, who has headed finance at MONI since 1996 and at Ascent since it took over MONI in 2010. He plans to stay in his posts until his successor has been named.

Patrick Goris has been promoted to CFO at industrial-automation firm Rockwell Automation, effective Feb. 7. He takes over for Theodore Crandall, who will become senior vice president, control products and solutions. Goris is now vice president, investor relations, and vice president, finance, of the architecture and software division.

Kidney-care provider DaVita has said that Joel Ackerman will join the firm next month and take over as finance chief on March 1. He succeeds chief accounting officer Jim Hilger, who has been interim CFO since 2015. Ackerman is now CEO of Champions Oncology.

Monotype Imaging Holdings has named Anthony Callini to lead the finance function. He replaces interim CFO Scott Landers, who is also president and CEO of the typeface provider. Most recently, Callini was senior vice president of finance at Avid Technologies.

Specialty hydrocarbon and fuels products producer Calumet Specialty Products Partners has chosen D. West Griffin to fill the top finance spot. He takes over for Patrick Murray, who will become chief accounting officer. Griffin is a founder and former CFO of Energy XXI.

Connecture has appointed Vincent Estrada to head finance. Previously, he was finance chief at HealthMEDX.

Governance, risk-management, and compliance software provider MetricStream has named Steve Springsteel to lead the finance function. Most recently, he held the top finance spot at Actian.