CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 20

Fareed Khan will join Kellogg on Feb. 17 and will become CFO and principal financial officer the day after it files its Form 10-K. Khan, who takes over for finance chief Ron Dissinger, most recently headed finance at US Foods Holding Corp., where he will be replaced by senior vice president, financial accounting and analysis, Dirk Locascio.

Retailer Lowe’s has promoted Marshall Croom to the top finance spot, effective March 3. Croom, who replaces the retiring Robert Hull, Jr., has been chief risk officer for the past eight years.

AIP Aerospace has named Jonathon Levine to lead the finance function. Previously, he was chief financial and administration officer at Dayco.

Holding company Bluestem Group has said that head of finance Mark Wagener plans to retire this year, and will stay on until July 3 to help with the transition. A search for his replacement is under way.

Vice president of finance Vincent Morales has been promoted to finance chief at PPG Industries, effective March 1. He takes over for Frank Sklarsky, who is retiring from the paint, coating, and glass-materials provider as of that date.

Apparel designer, manufacturer, and marketer Rocky Brands has named Mike Staude interim CFO. He succeeds James McDonald, who has resigned. Staude started at the firm in 2007 as director of accounting, and was appointed vice president of accounting in 2010 and senior vice president of finance in 2015.

Huron Consulting Group has promoted John Kelly to the top finance spot. Kelly was formerly chief accounting officer and treasurer, and he will remain in the latter post.

Real estate investment trust American Campus Communities has promoted Daniel Perry, currently executive vice president of corporate finance and capital markets, to finance chief, effective March 31. He takes over for Jon Graf, who will stay on at the company until he retires in June.