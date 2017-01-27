CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 27

Robert Langer has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Disney/ABC Television Group. He succeeds Peter Seymour, who announced in November that he would step down. Most recently, Langer was country manager for The Walt Disney Co. in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Real estate investment trust HCP has named Peter Scott to lead the finance function, effective Feb. 13. He takes over for Tom Herzog, who was named CEO earlier this month. Scott is now a managing director in the real estate banking group at Barclays.

Minerals Technologies has appointed Matthew Garth CFO and senior vice president, finance and treasury. He comes to the company after 14 years at Arconic (formerly Alcoa), where he most recently was vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations.

Furniture retailer Art Van Furniture has named David Ladd vice president – CFO. Formerly, he was vice president – finance, retail stores, at Sears.

Becky Sheehan has been named to lead the finance function at Cars.com. Most recently, she held the same post at FTD Cos.

Trading Technologies International has selected Michael Kraines to head finance. He comes to the trading-software developer from Sandler O’Neill + Partners, where he was a managing director.

Anthony DiLucente has been named to the top finance spot at ServiceMaster Global Holdings. He will start at the firm immediately, but will not take over his new post until the company files its quarterly report and annual report for 2016. DiLucente, who will replace the retiring Alan Haughie, previously led the finance function at HDT Global.

Natural-gas distributor Atmos Energy has promoted Christopher Forsythe to finance chief, effective Feb 1. He joined the firm in 2003 and was named to his current post as controller in 2009.

John Roselli has been named to head finance at consumer-products firm CSS Industries, effective Feb. 20. He replaces interim CFO David McHugh, who will return to his former job as vice president – finance. Formerly, Roselli was vice president of finance/CFO of the sensor-solutions division at TE Connectivity.