CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 6

Kenneth Moreland, who began his career at T. Rowe Price Group in 2004, plans to retire as head of finance this year. A search is under way for his successor, and Moreland will assist during a transition period.

Insurance brokerage Hub International Northeast has promoted first vice president Harsh Bhasin to the top finance spot. He takes over for Michael Sabanos, who has been promoted to chief operating officer, a newly created post.

Avangate has named Gregor Morela finance chief. He joins the provider of digital commerce from Linq3 Technologies, where he also held the top finance spot.

Life-sciences company Cambrex has appointed Tom Vadaketh to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 20. He replaces Greg Sargen, who will become executive vice president, corporate development and strategy, a new position. Previously, Vadaketh headed finance at Crosby Group.

Keri Crowell has been promoted to CFO at Gulfport Energy. She takes over for Aaron Gaydosik, who has resigned. Crowell has been at Gulfport since 2005 and was named chief accounting officer in 2015.

Car-repair and tire-service chain Monro Muffler Brake has promoted Brian D’Ambrosia to head finance. He replaces Catherine D’Amico, who will become director of special projects. D’Ambrosia has been at the company since 2013 and most recently held the titles of chief accounting officer and vice president of finance.

William Grogan has been promoted to finance chief at IDEX. He succeeds interim CFO Michael Yates, who will return to his former post as chief accounting officer. Grogan has been at the applied-solutions firm for five years, and has been vice president of finance, operations, since 2015. Before that, he was CFO of IDEX’s fire, safety, and diversified technologies as well as its health and science technologies divisions.

Enesco has promoted Anthony Testolin to the top finance spot. In addition to his previous role as chief accounting officer, he had been interim CFO since May.