CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 10

Clothier Perry Ellis International has chosen David Rattner to lead the finance function. He succeeds Anita Britt, who is retiring at the end of March. Previously, Rattner was corporate controller and vice president, finance, at Elizabeth Arden.

Jack Fortnum will retire from the top finance spot at Ingredion, effective June 30. Vice president, corporate finance, Jim Gray will take over as finance chief effective March 1, and Fortnum will serve as a senior adviser to the food-ingredients manufacturer until his retirement.

Nobilis Health has named David Young to head finance, replacing Kenny Klein. Young previously held the post of senior vice president/division CFO in the America’s division of St. Jude Medical.

Jamie Beggs has been named finance chief at holding company Hunt Consolidated, succeeding the retiring Don Robillard. Beggs is a former CFO and treasurer of the materials solution division at Celanese.

Fazoli’s has appointed David Hasler to lead the finance function. He joins the Italian restaurant chain from Wal-Mart, where he was senior director of global treasury.

Thomas Sabol has been named to the top finance spot at enterprise software support services provider Rimini Street. He takes over for Doug Zorn, who retired at the end of last year. Most recently a consultant, Sabol previously was CFO of Comverse (now known as Xura).

Therapeutic-antibody firm Abpro has chosen Adam Mostafa to head finance. He is a former managing director of the health-care investment-banking group at consultancy Cantor Fitzgerald.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has announced that CFO E. Lee Wyatt, Jr., plans to retire by the end of the year. Senior vice president – finance Patrick Hallinan will replace him.

Mike Brophy has been promoted to finance chief at Natera, which offers genetic testing. He succeeds Herman Rosenman, who has resigned but has become a member of the board of directors. Brophy had been vice president of corporate development and investor relations since 2015 and senior vice president of finance and investor relations since 2016.