Robert Roche has been chosen to head finance at Carlisle Cos. He takes over for Steven Ford, who will remain secretary and general counsel. Previously, Roche held several posts at Tyco International, including chief operating officer; senior vice president of finance; and senior vice president, corporate audit services. He also co-led the firm’s integration with Johnson Controls.

Manufacturer Terex has appointed John Sheehan to the top finance spot, effective Feb. 27. He replaces Kevin Bradley, who will stay on until mid-March to aid in the transition. Formerly, Sheehan led the finance function at pharmaceutical firm Mylan.

Andrew Warren has been named finance chief of STX Entertainment. He succeeds Rich Sullivan, who has been promoted to chief operating officer of subsidiary STXdigital. Most recently, Warren was CFO at Discovery Communications.

Cloud-security firm Zscaler has named Remo Canessa to fill the top finance spot. Previously, he headed finance at Infoblox and at NetScreen Technologies.

Tina Castillo has been promoted to CFO and treasurer at Tandy Leather Factory. She replaces Shannon Greene, who has also been CEO since February of last year, and who will remain in that post. Prior to her promotion, Castillo had been controller, also since February of last year.

Frank’s International has said that finance chief Jeffrey Bird is leaving the company, effective March 1. Kyle McClure, treasurer and senior vice president of finance at the oil-services company, will become interim CFO.

CFO Kevin Sierks is leaving his post at retailer Vera Bradley, effective March 31. Vice president of financial planning and analysis John Enwright will take over as interim CFO.

Ride-hailing firm Fasten has chosen David Piperno to head finance. He joins the startup from Zipcar, where he was vice president of strategy and finance; before that, he was corporate controller at Avis Budget Group, Zipcar’s parent company.

Phil Rehkemper has been appointed finance chief at events-planning company Freeman. Most recently, he was CFO at Sensity Systems, and previously held the same post at API Technologies.

NeuLion has promoted Tim Alavathil to the top finance spot, succeeding Trevor Renfield at the digital video broadcaster and distributor. Alavathil had been chief accounting officer since last June.