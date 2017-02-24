CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 24

JetBlue Airways has promoted Steve Priest to finance chief, replacing interim CFO Jim Leddy. Previously, Priest was vice president, structural programs, at the airline.

Deepak Ahuja has been named to lead the finance function at Tesla, replacing Jason Wheeler, who is leaving in April. Ahuja, Tesla’s first CFO, will take over in March and work with Wheeler to ensure a smooth transition.

Craig Billings has been appointed CFO at Wynn Resorts, succeeding Stephen Cootey. Billings is a former chief digital officer and managing director of strategy and business development at Aristocrat Leisure.

Asset manager Navient has named Christian Lown to head finance, effective March 27. Lown, who takes over for Somsak Chivavibul, previously was a managing director of the financial institutions group at Morgan Stanley.

TPC Group, which produces items from petrochemical raw materials, has chosen Bart de Jong to fill the top finance spot. He has been a consultant to the firm for the past 10 months.

James Ajello, finance chief at Hawaiian Electric Industries, is retiring at the end of the first quarter. Gregory Hazelton, senior vice president, finance, will replace Ajello, who has headed finance since 2009.

Flour miller Ardent Mills has promoted John Barton to lead the finance function. He had been vice president of finance since 2014.

David Day has been named to fill the top finance spot at Rubicon Project. He has been interim CFO at the advertising marketplace since May 2016 and chief accounting officer since 2013.

Senior vice president of finance John Curran has been promoted to the top finance spot at Cognex. He succeeds CFO and executive vice president of finance and administration Richard Morin, who is retiring after 18 years at the firm.

Jess Roper, who heads finance at DexCom, has resigned, effective April 1. Kevin Sun, who has been vice president, finance, at the glucose-monitoring system developer and manufacturer since February 2016, will become interim CFO.