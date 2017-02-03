CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 3

The Charles Schwab Corp. has promoted Peter Crawford to finance chief, effective May 16. He takes over for Joseph Martinetto, who will remain senior executive vice president. Crawford joined the firm in 2001 and was named executive vice president of finance in 2015.

Chip Molloy, top finance officer at Under Armour Inc., has stepped down for personal reasons after only one year with the company. The resignation comes as the company announced lower than expected fourth quarter earnings this week. Senior vice president of corporate finance David Bergman will serve as acting CFO.

SAP North America has named Todd McElhatton to lead the finance function. He succeeds Arlen Shenkman, who will become executive vice president for global business development and ecosystems. Most recently, McElhatton headed finance for the hybrid cloud division at VMware.

ToniAnn Sanzone has been promoted to CFO at real estate investment trust W. P. Carey. She had been interim CFO since October.

Finance chief Joanne Crevoiserat will add the post of chief operating officer to her role at retailer Abercrombie & Fitch. She has held the top finance spot since 2014.

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group has said that CFO Keith Style has resigned, effective March 7. Corporate controller and chief accounting officer William Stax has been named interim principal financial officer while the company looks for a replacement for Style.

Cory Brown has been named to lead the finance function at American Integrity Insurance Group. He joins the residential-property insurer from Medmal Direct Insurance, here he also was CFO.

Office-furniture designer and provider HNI Corp. has promoted Marshall Bridges to the top finance spot. He takes over for Kurt Tjaden, who has been named president of subsidiary HNI International. Previously, Bridges was vice president, investor relations, and treasurer.

James Reed, who heads finance at USA Truck, has been appointed president and CEO, replacing Randy Rogers. The company plans a search for a new finance chief.

Pharmacy-services provider PharMerica has chosen Robert Dries to lead the finance function. Formerly, he was senior vice president, financial operations, at Omnicare.

Joost Rutten has been named to fill the top finance spot at Liaison Technologies. He previously headed finance at SAP SuccessFactors.