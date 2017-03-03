CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 3

CFO David Burritt has been named president and COO of U.S. Steel. He will continue in his role as CFO until a replacement has been found.

Susan Panuccio has been appointed to head finance at News Corp, succeeding Bedi Singh. She had been finance chief of News Corp Australia since 2013.

Cigna has promoted Eric Palmer to deputy CFO, and he will become CFO upon the retirement of Thomas McCarthy this summer. Palmer had been CFO of Cigna’s global health, group, supplemental, Cigna – HealthSpring, and employer-based health-care businesses.

Marathon Oil has named Dane Whitehead to the top finance spot. He succeeds interim CFO Patrick Wagner, who will return to his post as senior vice president – corporate development and strategy. Whitehead previously led the finance function at EP Energy Corp. and at EP Energy LLC.

W. Larry Cash, finance chief and president of financial services at Community Health Systems, will retire on May 16, the day of the firm’s annual stockholders meeting. He will be replaced by Thomas Aaron, senior vice president – finance.

Treasurer and vice president, investor relations, John Roueche III has been named interim CFO at Flowserve, taking over for Karyn Ovelmen. The company will start a search for a permanent successor to Ovelmen.

Robert VanHees has been appointed to the top finance spot at ProQuest. Most recently, he was an operating partner at JLL Partners.

QTS Realty Trust has promoted Jeffrey Berson to lead the finance function, effective April 3. He takes over for Bill Schafer, who will become executive vice president – finance and accounting. Berson has been chief investment officer since 2013.

Global Eagle Entertainment has said that finance chief Tom Severson has resigned. Jeff Leddy, newly named CEO, will serve as principal financial officer until Severson’s replacement has been named.

John Frederick has been named to head finance at Synchronoss Technologies. He previously was chief administrative and financial officer at Avid Technologies.