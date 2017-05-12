CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 12

Keith Manbeck has been chosen to head finance at Whole Foods Market, effective May 17. He succeeds Glenda Flanagan, who is retiring. Manbeck joins the company from Kohl’s.

Construction and real-estate development firm M. A. Mortenson has named Lois Martin to lead the finance function, replacing the retiring Sandy Sponem. Martin most recently headed finance at Ceridian; before that, she was finance chief at Capella Education and at Deluxe.

Spencer Neumann has been appointed CFO at video-game publisher Activision Blizzard, effective at month’s end. He takes over for Dennis Durkin, who was promoted to chief corporate officer. Previously, Neumann was CFO of the parks division at Walt Disney.

Home-furnishings retailer Havertys has named Richard Hare to lead the finance function. He succeeds Dennis Fink, who had earlier announced his retirement. Hare is a former CFO; senior vice president, finance; and treasurer of Carmike Cinemas.

Ilan Daskal has been selected to fill the top finance spot at Lumileds, which develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive lighting products and LEDs. He previously headed finance at International Rectifier and was vice president of finance at Infineon Technologies.

Advanced composites firm Hexcel has said that finance chief Wayne Pensky plans to retire at the end of the year. Patrick Winterlich, now senior vice president of tax, systems, and enterprise reporting, will take over for him, effective Sept. 1. Pensky will become special adviser to the CEO at that time.

Molina Healthcare has named Joseph White CFO and interim president and CEO. As CFO, White, who has been chief accounting officer since 2003, succeeds John Molina.

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group has chosen Sean Goodman to head finance, effective July 5. He has been CFO and chief accounting officer at Unifi since 2016.