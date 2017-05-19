CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 19

W. Douglas Benn will retire from the top finance spot at restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory, effective July 7. Matthew Clark, currently senior vice president of finance and strategy, will replace him.

Avis Budget Group said that president and CFO David Wyshner has resigned. The company plans to name Martyn Smith, who had formerly been finance director of subsidiary Avis Budget EMEA and of Avis Europe, interim CFO while it searches for Wyshner’s successor.

Haresh Shah has been promoted to finance chief at Welbilt. He takes over for John Stewart, who has retired. Shah has been chief accounting officer and corporate controller since joining the company in June of last year.

Holding company YRC Worldwide has promoted Stephanie Fisher to the top finance spot. She joined the firm in 2004 and was named controller in 2012, then acting CFO in January of this year.

Dennis Olis has been appointed interim CFO at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. He takes over for Melinda Whittington, who is leaving the firm. Olis joined Allscripts as senior vice president of operations in 2012 and was named senior vice president of strategic initiatives in 2016.

Software-as-a-service provider Inseego has chosen Tom Allen to be interim CFO. He succeeds Michael Newman, who resigned. Allen had previously been interim finance chief for predecessor firm Novatel Wireless from June until September 2014.

Barry Rowan has been named to lead the finance function at Gogo, which offers inflight entertainment and Internet connectivity to commercial airlines in North America. Most recently finance chief at Cool Planet, he formerly headed finance at Nextel Partners and was CFO and chief administrative officer at Vonage.

Not-for-profit health insurer SelectHealth has appointed Thomas Risse to fill the top finance spot. He has led the finance function for the Hawaii region of Kaiser Permanente since 2009.

Industrial distributor Applied Industrial Technologies said that CFO and treasurer Mark Eisele will retire in August, and that vice president of finance David Wells will replace him. Eisele joined the firm in 1991, was named controller in 1997, and assumed the top finance spot in 2004. Wells previously was finance chief of Colfax – ESAB/Fabrication Technologies.

Saba Software, which acquired Halogen Software on May 1, has named Pete Low to head finance. Most recently finance chief of Halogen, he formerly was a founder and managing partner of Axis Capital.