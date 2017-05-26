CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 26

Tire manufacturer Bridgestone Americas has promoted Amanda Mathis to finance chief. She joined the firm in 2012 as controller of the consumer tire division, and was appointed vice president of finance for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations North America and acting CFO last September.

Jaime Casas has been named CFO and treasurer of Western Gas Partners and Western Gas Equity Partners. He takes over for Benjamin Fink, who was promoted to president and CEO. Previously, Casas headed finance at Clayton Williams Energy.

Fashion retailer The Buckle said CFO and senior vice president of finance Karen Rhoads plans to retire this summer. Rhoads started her career at the firm in 1980, working part time while going to college. She was appointed CFO and vice president of finance in 1991 and senior vice president of finance in 2014. The company has begun a search for her successor.

Mark Miller has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Marketo, a marketing software provider. He takes over for Brian Kinion, who is leaving the firm. Miller previously was finance chief at ACTIVE Network.

Professional-services company Sikich has named John Yim to lead the finance function. He formerly was global finance director of the human capital and benefits division at Willis Towers Watson.

Adam Holland, who heads finance at home-décor retailer Kirkland’s, has resigned, effective June 14. Controller Nicole Strain will become interim CFO.

Specialty pharmaceutical firm Insys Therapeutics said finance chief Darryl Baker is leaving his post. A search for a successor has begun, and Baker will stay on until his replacement has been named.

John Kirchmann has been selected to lead the finance function at real-estate developer IRET, replacing Ted Holmes. Kirchmann is a former vice president of operations support at Essex Property Trust and most recently served as a consultant.

Biopharmaceutical company Alexion Pharmaceuticals said CFO Dave Anderson will resign, effective at the end of August. A search is under way for his successor.

A10 Networks has named Tom Constantino to the top finance spot, effective June 12. He joins the networking-technologies provider from Western Digital, where he was vice president/head of accounting and finance operations, as well as finance chief of the HGST subsidiary.