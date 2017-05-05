CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 5

James von Moltke has been named to lead the finance function at Deutsche Bank AG, effective in July. He replaces Marcus Schenck, who was appointed president and co-deputy CEO in March. Von Moltke joined Citigroup in 2009 as head of corporate M&A, became global head of financial planning and analysis in 2012, and was named treasurer in 2015

Brian Lynch, general counsel at Callaway Golf, will add to his role: he has also been named interim CFO. He replaces Robert Julian, who has left the company. Lynch has worked at Callaway for more than 17 years and was appointed general counsel in 2012.

Nordstrom has chosen Anne Bramman to head finance, effective June 2. She will take over for Mike Koppel, who retired on May 1. Bramman has held the top finance spot at Avery Dennison since 2015.

CTG (Computer Task Group) has promoted John Laubacker to CFO, succeedingBrendan Harrington, who has resigned. Laubacker joined the company n 1996 and most recently served as treasurer, a post he will keep.

Optical-lens manufacturer and distributor Essilor of America has appointed Dori Abendschein finance chief. She previously was CFO North America at Schneider Electric.

Transportation firm Norfolk Southern has announced that Marta Stewart, who heads finance, plans to retire in August. The company has started searching for a replacement for Stewart, who joined Norfolk Southern in 1983 as an accountant and had been vice president of accounting, controller, treasurer, and vice president of finance before becoming CFO in 2013.

Chris Pudenz has been named to the top finance spot at Marco Technologies. He takes over for Jennifer Mrozek, who will become executive vice president of business development and operations. Most recently, Pudenz led the finance function at ABRA Auto Body & Glass; before that, he was CFO of Milk Specialties Global.

At CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, finance chief Thomas Webb, who plans to retire in November, has been named vice chairman of the companies. His successor is Rejji Hayes, who previously headed finance at ITC Holdings. Hayes joined that firm as vice president of finance and treasurer in 2012 and was CFO from 2014 until 2016.

Shake Shack has chosen Tara Comonte to lead the finance function, effective mid-June. She takes over for Jeff Uttz, who announced his retirement earlier in the year. Comonte joins the restaurant chain from Getty Images, where she was chief financial and business affairs officer.

Chemical company Hawkins Inc. has named Jeffrey Oldenkamp vice president, effective May 16, and he will become CFO and treasurer after the firm files its Form 10-K, expected in early June. In his new roles, he succeeds Kathleen Pepski, who had formerly announced her retirement. Oldenkamp comes to the company from MTS Systems, where he has held the top finance spot since 2015.