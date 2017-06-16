CFOs On the Move: Halliburton Lands Parker Drilling CFO

Halliburton has named Christopher Weber to the top finance spot, effective June 22. He takes over for general counsel Robb Voyles, who has been interim CFO since finance chief Mark McCollum left in March. Previously, Weber headed finance at Parker Drilling, where chief administrative officer and general counsel Jon-Al Duplantier will become interim CFO.

Law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has appointed William Ryan to lead the finance function. He replaces Michael Pauvlinch, who is retiring in July. Most recently, Ryan was CFO at Squire Patton Boggs, a post he had held since 1999.

Adam Karkowsky has been promoted to finance chief at AmTrust Financial Services. He takes over for Ronald Pipoly, Jr., who has headed finance since 2005. Karkowsky has been executive vice president, strategic development and mergers and acquisitions, since 2011.

Sensor-systems manufacturer FLIR Systems has said that CFO and senior vice president, finance, Amit Singhi has resigned, effective July 31. Shane Harrison, senior vice president, corporate development and strategy, will become interim CFO.

Amid a restructuring, Gymboree has said that finance chief Andrew North is leaving his post but will stay on with the firm as a consultant for a period of time. Liyuan Woo, a director at AlixPartners, will become interim CFO while the company searches for North’s permanent successor.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has chosen Paul Clancy to head finance. He will join the firm on July 10 and become CFO on July 31. He succeeds the retiring Dave Anderson, who will become a senior adviser to the CEO until the end of August. Clancy has worked at Biogen for 16 years, the last 10 as CFO.

Tom Ferree will retire as CFO at Appvion, which manufactures carbonless paper, on June 30. Corporate controller Luke Kelly will replace him as CFO and vice president of finance.

Wound-care firm Acelity has named Tracy Jokinen to lead the finance function. She previously headed finance at G&K Services.

Columbia Sportswear has promoted Jim Swanson to the top finance spot, effective July 1. He takes over for Tom Cusick, who has been promoted to chief operating officer. Swanson started at the company as senior global financial analyst in 2003 and most recently served as vice president of finance.

Pete Meyers has been named finance chief at Eagle Pharmaceuticals, replacing David Riggs. Meyers formerly led the finance function at Motif Biosciences.

Featured image: Johusa Doubek, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0