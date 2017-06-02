CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 3

Uber CFO Gautam Gupta will leave the post in July, reportedly to join another startup in San Francisco. The company, which has raised approximately $15 billion in equity and debt funding, reported a $708 million loss for its first quarter but is still flush with $7.2 billion in cash.

After 27 years at Eli Lilly, finance chief Derica Rice will retire at year-end, the company announced. Lilly is considering both internal and external candidates to replace him.

To replace the retiring Chris Stavros, Occidental Petroleum is bringing aboard Cedric Burgher as its new finance chief. Most recently the senior vice president of investor relations at EOG Resources, Burgher has been CFO at QR Energy, KBR, and Burger King.

At Dunkin’ Brands Group, interim CFO Kate Jaspon has been given the title permanently. She has been running finance for the company since Paul Carbone resigned in April.

Internet performance and security company Cloudflare has named Thomas Seifert, who had been finance chief at Symantec since 2014, as its first CFO. He will be tasked with building out the finance and investor relations teams and preparing the company to scale for its next phase of growth. Prior to Symantec, Seifert served CFO of and Advanced Micro Devices.

American Express Global Business Travel has selected Martine Gerow as its new head of finance. She previously held the top finance spot at competitor Carlson Wagonlit Travel.

Neiman Marcus Group said that interim CFO and chief operating officer Michael Fung will leave the company, effective June 30. He has been working with the luxury retailer under a contract. Company veteran Dale Stapleton will serve as interim finance chief.

Electric transportation firm Proterra announced that Amy Ard is its new leader of finance. A longtime auditor of manufacturing firms at PricewaterhouseCoopers, she previously was CFO at AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.

Furniture maker Knoll said finance chief Craig Spray will resign this month to spend time with his family. Vice president of finance and controller Charles Rayfield will be acting principal financial officer until a permanent replacement for Spray is named.

Tivity Health announced Adam Holland as its new CFO, effective June 15. Most recently finance chief at home-décor firm Kirkland’s, he will replace interim finance chief Glenn Hargreaves.