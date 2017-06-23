CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 23

Natural and organic products firm Hain Celestial has promoted James Langrock to the top finance spot, succeeding Pasquale Conte. Langrock joined the company in 2015 as treasurer and senior vice president, finance. He also formerly was CFO at Monster Worldwide. As reported by CFO on Thursday, has concluded a 10-month investigation into potential problems with the time frame in which certain revenue was booked.

Mark Joos has been appointed to lead the finance function at CopperPoint Insurance. He previously headed finance at GuideOne Insurance.

LSI Industries has chosen James Galeese as its next finance chief. He takes over for Ronald Stowell, now CFO emeritus and treasurer. Galeese has headed finance at Universal Trailer Holding since 2014.

Daniel Finnegan plans to retire as CFO and chief accounting officer of The Priceline Group once his replacement is in place. At that time, he will become a part-time employee until he retires next March, after which he will become a consultant to the company until March 2019.

Helicopter operator Era Group has named Jennifer Whalen acting CFO. She joined the firm as controller in 2012 and has been chief accounting officer since 2013.

Versar has chosen Christine Tarrago as its next CFO, chief accounting officer, and treasurer. She succeeds Cynthia Downes, who is leaving the firm. Tarrago comes to the project-management company from ICS Nett, where she was corporate controller.

Aaron Dahlke has been appointed CFO and interim chief accounting officer at Aircastle, which sells and leases commercial jet aircraft. He replaces Mike Inglese, who will become CEO. Dahlke has been chief accounting officer since 2005.

Controller Heather Dunn will be promoted to the top finance spot at West Bend Mutual Insurance. She takes over for Dale Kent, who will retire on July 1.

Adena Health System has chosen Lisa Carlson to head finance. She has been interim CFO since last fall.

Independent energy firm Southwestern Energy has announced that finance chief R. Craig Owen is leaving the company. Southwestern Energy has begun a search for his permanent successor; in the meantime, Jennifer Stewart, senior vice president of tax and treasury, will become interim CFO.