CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 9

Mutual of Omaha has named Vibhu Sharma CFO and treasurer, replacing the retiring David Diamond. Formerly, Sharma was CEO of Zurich Insurance Group’s UK general insurance business as well as UK country head.

Pipasu Soni has been appointed interim CFO at U.S. Steel. He succeeds David Burritt, former CEO of Caterpillar, who has been promoted to president and CEO. Soni had been vice president of finance.

Mark Miller has been named finance chief of funeral home and cemetery owner and operator StoneMor Partners. Most recently a consultant to StoneMor, he previously led the finance function at CrossAmerica Partners.

Revlon announced that finance chief Juan Figuereo is retiring. Chris Peterson, chief operating office of operations, will replace him.

Battery and portable lighting manufacturer Energizer Holdings has named Timothy Gorman interim CFO, taking over for the departing Brian Hamm. Gorman is now controller and chief accounting officer, posts he has held since 2014. The company has begun a search for a permanent replacement for Hamm.

Cooper Standard, which supplies components and systems to the automotive industry, has promoted Jonathan Banas to the top finance spot. He succeeds Matthew Hardt, who has resigned. Banas joined the firm in 2015 and has been corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

Technology and services firm Itron has chosen Joan Hooper to lead the finance function. She takes over for interim CFO Robert Farrow, who will become vice president of strategic planning and treasury. Hooper previously headed finance at CHC Helicopter.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has appointed Terence Rogers to the top finance spot. Formerly, he was finance chief at The Heico Cos.

Nicholas Lahanas has been promoted to head finance at Central Garden & Pet. He has worked at the firm for more than 10 years, most recently as CFO of its pet business and senior vice president of finance, operations management and reporting.

Video-delivery infrastructure provider Harmonic has promoted Sanjay Kalra to the top finance spot. He replaces Harold Covert, who has resigned but will stay on as an adviser to the firm through July. Kalra had been chief accounting officer and corporate controller.