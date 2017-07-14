CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 14

Twitter has chosen Ned Segal to lead the finance function, effective late next month. He replaces Anthony Noto, who will continue with the company in the role of chief operating officer, which he’d already been performing in addition to his finance duties. Segal formerly was senior vice president of finance at Intuit.

Edward Record has resigned from the top finance spot at J.C. Penney. He will remain at the firm as an adviser until Aug. 7 to aid in the transition. A search for a successor to Record, who had been finance chief since 2014, is under way; in the meantime, chief accounting officer and controller Andrew Drexler will add interim CFO to his post.

State Street Corp. has named Melissa Ballenger CFO for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She previously was CFO and chief business control officer for Santander Bank.

Gregory Lovins has been appointed finance chief of Avery Dennison. He has been interim CFO since March and treasurer since August.

Printing company Lexmark International has named Ying Liu to the top finance spot. Most recently, she was vice president of finance, Enterprise BG, at Huawei Technology, based in China.

Michael Milligan has been chosen to lead the finance function at aviation-services provider AAR Corp., effective Sept. 1. He takes over from Timothy Romenesko, who formerly announced he would retire at the end of the year. Milligan joins the firm from NES Rental Holdings, where he also headed finance.

Real estate investment trust Alexander & Baldwin has appointed James Mead finance chief. He replaces Paul Ito, who will remain through year-end as treasurer and senior vice president of finance. Mead formerly was CFO at SL Green Realty.

Marin Software has named Brad Kinnish to head finance. Kinnish, who has been acting CFO since March, previously was managing director of the technology investment banking group at Deutsche Bank.

Electricity-transmission firm ITC Holdings has promoted Gretchen Holloway to the top finance spot. She had been vice president of finance and treasurer.