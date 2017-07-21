CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 21

Bruce Stanski, president of the government group at engineering and construction firm Fluor Corp. since March 2009, has been promoted to CFO, effective Aug. 4. He replaces Biggs Porter, who announced his retirement in March of this year. Porter will continue with the company as an adviser.

Mattel Inc. finance chief Kevin Farr has resigned, the company said in a regulatory filing. He will stay in the role until a successor has been found. Mattel didn’t say why Farr is departing.

The Piston Group has named Amit Singhi as its CFO, a newly created position for the company. He arrives from FLIR Systems, where he was also finance chief. Before that he held management positions at both Ford Motor and General Motors.

Struggling women’s apparel chain Christopher & Banks has tapped Marc Ungerman as interim CFO, replacing the recently retired Pete Michielutti. Ungerman has been the company’s controller since coming aboard in November 2015.

Arcadia Healthcare Solutions has appointed Karl Stubelis to the top finance spot. He had been finance chief at Athenahealth.

Medical imaging and aviation security firm Analogic has appointed Michael Bourque as its CFO. He replaces the departing Mark Frost. Bourque joined the company as corporate controller in 2014.

Ascent Capital Group announced that Fred Graffam will be its new finance leader, replacing Michael Meyers, who announced his retirement in January. The transition of responsibilities will take place on or around Sept. 1.

MannKind, a developer of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, has brought in Steven Binder to head finance. He most recent was CFO for the international group of Stryker International.

The Pac-12 Conference has named Laura Hazlett as its new CFO. For the past four years she’s been chief financial and administrative officer for the California College of Arts, before which she was finance chief for athletics at the University of Florida. Hazlett has four degrees in mathematics and economics and a Ph.D. in management.

The top financial officer of the city of Stamford, Conn., Michael Handler, whose title is director of administration, announced he will be a Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut in 2018.