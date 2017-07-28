CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 28

United States Steel has named Kevin Bradley finance chief. He takes over from Pipasu Soni, who became interim CFO when former CFO David Burritt was promoted to president and CEO. Bradley formerly headed finance at Terex.

Lawn-care provider TruGreen has appointed Brian Hamm to the top finance spot. He takes over from David Martin, who will become vice president of sourcing and accounting. Most recently, Hamm led the finance function at Energizer Holdings.

Jeffrey Davis has been chosen to fill the CFO spot at J. C. Penney. Davis, who succeeds interim CFO Andrew Drexler, previously was CFO at Darden Restaurants.

Harshan Bhangdia has been selected to head finance at higher-education software and services provider Ellucian. He joins the company from information-services firm QuintilesIMS (previously IMS Health), where he served in several roles, including vice president and controller.

Applied Materials has named Dan Durn to lead the finance function. Durn, who replaces Bob Halliday, will join the firm as senior vice president on Aug. 7 and become CFO on Aug. 24. He now is finance chief at NXP Semiconductors.

Software company Citrix Systems has promoted CFO and chief operating officer David Henshall to president and CEO. Mark Coyle, senior vice president, finance, will become interim CFO while the firm searches for Henshall’s permanent successor.

Cynthia Chen has been promoted to the top finance spot at professional-services firm Dewberry, replacing Mark Reiner, who passed away earlier in the year. She had most recently been corporate director of accounting and finance.

Fashion retailer The Buckle has promoted Thomas Heacock from vice president of finance, corporate controller, and treasurer to CFO, vice president of finance, and treasurer. He takes over for Karen Rhoads, who announced in May that she would retire.

John Enwright has been promoted to finance chief at designer Vera Bradley. He joined the firm in 2014 as senior director of corporate financial planning and analysis, before being promoted to vice president of financial planning and analysis. He has been interim CFO since March.

Insurance-services company Gilsbar has named Becky Pathoumthong to the top finance spot. She previously worked at Arthur Andersen, Alfasigma USA, and Stryker.