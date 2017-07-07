CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 7

The Federal Reserve Board has named Ricardo Aguilera CFO and director of the division of financial management. Most recently, he was comptroller and assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management.

Jason Dubinsky has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Morningstar, effective July 24. He takes over for CEO Kunal Kapoor, who had been serving as interim CFO. Dubinsky comes to the investment research company from Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he was CFO of planning and central operations.

Carrie Dolan has been named to head finance at pay-per-mile car insurer Metromile. She previously was CFO at Lending Club.

Rackspace has appointed Louis Alterman to lead the finance function. He succeeds interim CFO Matt Bates, who will take on a new post as chief transformation officer. Alterman joins the managed cloud firm from EarthLink, where he also headed finance.

Women’s clothing retailer Christopher & Banks said CFO and chief operating officer Pete Michielutti has resigned, effective July 14, to become finance chief at Bluestem Group. The firm will undertake a search for his replacement.

Aluminum-wheel manufacturer Superior Industries International has chosen Nadeem Moiz to lead the finance function. He most recently was finance chief at Direct ChassisLink.

Jamison Rice has been named to head finance at health-care information technology firm Ability Network. He formerly was chief administrative officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Technology firm Agilysys has promoted Tony Pritchett to the top finance spot. He had been interim CFO since November; before that, he was senior director of operations.

Finance company CV Holdings said that finance chief Jonathan Harmer has left the firm. The company does not intend to name a formal successor; instead it has promoted John De Mata to senior vice president and chief accounting officer and Bill Wang to senior vice president of finance, and they will perform the CFO’s duties.

Veritas Technologies has selected Mark Dentinger to fill the top finance spot. He previously headed finance at InvenSense, and before that, was CFO of KLA-Tencor.