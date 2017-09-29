CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Sept. 29

Bhaskar Rao has been promoted to finance chief at Tempur Sealy International, effective Oct. 13, succeeding the departing Barry Hytinen. Rao joined the firm in 2004 and most recently served as chief accounting officer. Hytinen will become CFO of HanesBrands, effective Oct. 16, replacing the retiring Richard Moss.

Front Porch, a not-for-profit organization serving families and individuals, has appointed Ed Salvador to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at St. Jude Medical Center and, prior to that, at Tenet Healthcare.

Flow-control products and services provider Flowserve has named Lee Eckert CFO, effective Oct. 9. He previously held the top finance spot at CHC Group.

Louis Riccio, Jr., who leads the finance function at La-Z-Boy, will retire after the firm completes its fiscal 2018 year-end reporting in June. The company will conduct a national search for a replacement for Riccio, who has headed finance since 2006.

Human-capital management firm Paycor has named William Davis as its next finance chief. He previously was CFO at Gloo Networks, and before that, at Blackboard and at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Parker Drilling has selected Michael Sumruld to fill the top finance spot. He replaces Jon-Al Duplantier, who had been serving as interim CFO in addition to his other duties as general counsel and chief administrative officer. Sumruld formerly was chief accounting officer at LyondellBasell Industries.

Retail realtor GGP announced that Michael Berman, who leads the finance function, will retire by March 1. In addition, Heath Fear, CFO and treasurer of Retail Properties of America, has been named executive vice president of finance, effective Nov. 6, and will succeed Berman as CFO when he retires.

Ferrellgas Partners has chosen Doran Schwartz to head finance, effective Oct. 16. He takes over from Al Heitmann, who will serve as a special adviser until his retirement in January. Schwartz most recently led the finance function at MDU Resources Group.

Medical-technology firm Masimo has named Micah Young to the top finance spot, effective Oct. 16. He replaces Mark de Raad, who had been finance chief since 2006. Young joins the firm from NuVasive, where he was vice president of finance.