CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 13

Jamie Miller has been promoted to the top finance spot at General Electric, effective Nov. 1. She takes over for Jeffrey Bornstein, vice chair and head of finance, who will retire at year-end. Miller joined GE in 2008 as chief accounting officer and controller, and most recently served as CEO of GE Transportation.

The E.W. Scripps Co. announced that finance chief Tim Wesolowski, who has held that post since September 2011, has left the firm. Chief strategy officer Lisa Knutson will become interim CFO while the company searches for Wesolowski’s permanent replacement.

Hospice and home health-care firm Amedisys has promoted Scott Ginn to CFO, succeeding Gary Willis. Ginn most recently was chief accounting officer and had previously been senior vice president of accounting, senior vice president of finance and accounting, and controller.

Robert Kraft will become head of finance and treasurer at The Hillman Cos. and The Hillman Group on Nov. 1. He formerly was president of the long-term care division of Omnicare.

Wedbush Securities has promoted Dan Billings to finance chief. He joined the firm in 2015 as controller.

Broadband-access equipment marketer Calix has appointed Cory Sindelar to the top finance spot. Sindelar, who had been interim CFO since May, previously led the finance function at Violin Memory.

Ann Ziegler will retire as head of finance at CDW at the end of the year. She will be succeeded by Collin Kebo, CFO for international operations and vice president of financial planning and analysis, at the seller of information technology products.

Customer-service provider Alorica has named Cindy Fiorillo finance chief, replacing James Molloy. Formerly senior vice president of finance and corporate controller at Broadcom, she previously worked at Sun Microsystems, where she held several vice-presidential posts.

Terry Schmid has resigned from the top finance spot at Imperva, a cybersecurity provider, effective Nov. 15. Aaron Kuan, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will take over as interim CFO the following day while the company searches for Schmid’s successor.

Real estate investment trust Global Net Lease has promoted Christopher Masterson to CFO, secretary, and treasurer, effective on or about Nov. 15. Masterson, who succeeds the retiring finance chief Nicholas Radesca, is now chief accounting officer.