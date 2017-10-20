CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 20

Natural products firm ChromaDex has chosen Kevin Farr to lead the finance function. He takes over from Thomas Varvaro, who will become senior vice president of finance. Farr comes to the company from Mattel, where he had headed finance since 2000.

Jed Kapsos has been named finance chief of entertainment network Pop, a joint venture of CBS and Lionsgate. He previously served as senior vice president of finance at CBS Television Network in New York.

Oakwood Worldwide has promoted Justin Pateman to the top finance spot. He joined the furnished apartment provider last year and has served in several finance posts since then.

Michael Pickrum has been named finance chief of technology and education company Cengage Learning, effective Nov. 20. He takes over for John Leahy, who announced in May that he would be leaving the company. Pickrum has been chief strategy officer at EVERFI since January and previously headed finance at BET Networks.

James Leddy has been promoted to CFO of The Chefs’ Warehouse, a specialty food-products distributor. He succeeds John Austin, who will continue as finance chief until the firm files its Form 10-Q in November. Leddy is currently executive vice president of finance.

Freight-service provider Celadon Group has named Thom Albrecht executive vice president and chief financial and strategy officer, taking over for Bobby Peavler. Albrecht is now president of Sword & Sea Transport.

Terry Coelho has been selected to lead the finance function at Balchem. She succeeds William Backus, who will become chief accounting officer. Coelho had been chief operating officer at Diversey since last month; before that, she was vice president of finance and global commercial excellence at Diversey Care, a subsidiary of Sealed Air.

Consultancy Berkeley Research Group has named David Johnson to the top finance spot. He replaces Kim Starr, who had been finance chief since the firm’s founding in 2010 and will become chief accounting officer. Johnson had previously been finance chief at International Rescue Committee.

Mark Kucala has left his post as head of finance at Ceres Global Ag, but will remain with the firm as treasury, risk, and process improvement manager. Kyle Egbert, formerly vice president of finance, has succeeded him.

Elwyn, which provides education and support for those with behavioral and intellectual challenges, has appointed Cindy Bertrando to lead the finance function. She previously worked at AstraZeneca, where her posts included CFO of operations in Turkey and chief audit executive in London.

Early on Friday, Sealed Air announced that CFO Carol Lowe will leave the packaging company on Oct. 31, after more than five years in the role. The company said William Stiehl, chief accounting officer, would assume the role of acting CFO.