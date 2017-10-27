CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 27

Westinghouse Electric has appointed Dan Sumner to head finance. Sumner, who joined Westinghouse in 2010, has been acting CFO since May; before that, he was chief compliance officer and director of corporate audit, and was named vice president of finance in October 2016.

Carol Lowe has been selected to fill the top finance spot at sensor-system maker FLIR Systems, effective Nov. 27. She has been finance chief at Sealed Air since 2012.

Express Scripts Holding has named James Havel finance chief. He takes over from Eric Slusser, who will stay on through the first quarter of 2018 to aid in the transition. Havel joined the firm in January 2015 and was interim CFO until September of that year before being named executive vice president. Prior to starting at Express Scripts, Havel headed finance at Major Brands Holdings.

James Follo, who has led the finance function at The New York Times since 2007, plans to retire next year. The newspaper will hire a search firm to look for his successor.

Information-services provider Neustar has chosen Carolyn Ullerick to lead the finance function. Formerly, she was global CFO of the LexisNexis Group, and prior to that headed finance at Frito-Lay Canada.

Adele Skolits has resigned as finance chief of Shenandoah Telecommunications, effective Nov. 7, to become CFO of Buckeye Broadband. Chief operating officer Earle MacKenzie, who held the top finance spot from 2003 until Skolits took over in 2007, will delay his retirement to become interim CFO.

Financial-technology firm Blackhawk Network Holdings has named Charles Garner to the top finance spot. He succeeds Jerry Ulrich, who will remain chief administrative officer until his retirement after a transition period. Most recently, Garner was CFO and chief administrative officer of Zelis Healthcare; before that, he held several posts at MedAssets, including CFO, head of corporate development, and chief strategy and transformation officer.

Mark McCollom will join Fulton Financial as senior executive vice president and CFO designee in November, then will become finance chief early next year following the retirement of interim CFO Philmer Rohrbaugh. McCollom now serves as chief operating officer and senior managing director of Griffin Financial Group.

Ensono has named Norman Smagley to the top finance spot. Previously, he led the finance function at Gogo and at Rand McNally.

Technology company Avaya has chosen Patrick O’Malley to head finance. He replaces David Vellequette, who will become senior vice president of finance until the end of the year. O’Malley formerly was finance chief at Seagate Technology.