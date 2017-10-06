CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 6

Joshua Smiley has been promoted to the top finance spot at Eli Lilly and Co., effective Jan. 1. Smiley, who is currently treasurer and senior vice president of finance, takes over for the retiring Derica Rice.

Xia Liu has been named CFO and treasurer at Georgia Power, an electric subsidiary of Southern Co. She previously served in the same posts at Gulf Power.

Mattel has chosen Joseph Euteneuer as its next finance chief. He succeeds Kevin Farr, who left the firm on Sept. 29. Most recently head of finance at Sprint, he also led the finance function at Qwest Communications, XM Satellite Radio, and Comcast.

Pier 1 Imports has named Darla Ramirez interim CFO. She takes over for Jeffrey Boyer, who had announced his resignation. Ramirez had been controller and principal accounting officer.

Diane Reed has been appointed CFO, secretary, and treasurer at Bravo Brio Restaurant Group. She replaces James O’Connor, who resigned last month. Most recently executive vice president of finance at Frisch’s Restaurants, she previously worked at Bravo Brio, where she was chief accounting officer and vice president of finance.

Purchasing Power has selected Wade Pierce as finance chief. He takes over for Scott Rosenberg, who was appointed president earlier in the year. Pierce had led the finance function at Sierra Auto Finance/DriverUp Corp.

Real estate investment trust Welltower has promoted John Goodey to the top finance spot, replacing Scott Estes. Goodey has been with the firm since 2014 and formerly was senior vice president–international.

Brian Steenhard has been named to lead the finance function at White Energy, a producer of biofuels, food ingredients, and animal feed. He previously was head of finance at Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings.