CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 10

Tyson Foods has named Stewart Glendinning to lead the finance function. He starts his new post on Feb. 10, but will join the firm on Dec. 11 to ensure a smooth transition. Current finance chief Dennis Leatherby will remain at the firm until April. Previously, Glendinning worked at Molson Coors Brewing, where he was president and CEO, international.

Dennis Dahlen has been appointed finance chief at Mayo Clinic, replacing the retiring Kedrick Adkins, Jr. Most recently, Dahlen was CFO and senior vice president of finance at Banner Health.

Michele Cusack has been promoted to head finance at Northwell Health, taking over for the retiring Bob Shapiro. She formerly served as deputy CFO and senior vice president of finance.

At trucking firm Heartland Express, CFO, treasurer, and executive vice president of finance John Cosaert has retired. Christopher Strain, controller and secretary since 2015, has been promoted to succeed Cosaert, who had held his posts since 1996.

Regal Beloit has named Robert Rehard to head finance, effective April 1. He will take over for Charles Hinrichs, finance chief since 2010, who will retire on March 31. Rehard joined the manufacturer of electric motors and electrical motion controls in 2015 as corporate controller and principal accounting officer, and was named vice president of financial planning and analysis in January of this year.

Jean-Jacques Charhon has been appointed CFO and executive vice president of finance at Laureate Education, effective Jan. 1. He most recently led the finance function at Purdue Pharma; before that, he held the top finance spot at GE Healthcare for the Americas and also for Hewlett Packard’s personal systems.

Medical-technology firm CONMED said CFO and executive vice president of finance Luke Pomilio is retiring. The company has begun a search for a new CFO; Pomilio will stay on until a replacement has been named.

Heather Tryon has been promoted to the top finance spot at Sunrise Coal. She has been controller since joining the firm in 2014.

Data and analytics company Teradata has named Mark Culhane CFO and principal accounting officer. Culhane, who takes over for Stephen Scheppmann, has headed Culhane Advisory Services since 2016; before that, he led the finance function at Lithium Technologies.

Robert Gudbranson has resigned as finance chief at medical-equipment manufacturer and distributor Invacare, effective Nov. 26. Corporate controller Kathleen Leneghan will serve as interim CFO while the company searches for Gudbranson’s replacement.