CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 17

Footwear company Skechers USA has hired a former Walt Disney executive as its CFO. John Vandermore takes over the role from David Weinberg, who had been filling both the top finance role and the chief operating officer post. Weinberg had been the company’s CFO since 1993. Vandermore, in addition to his 12 years at Disney, five of them as finance chief for the company’s Imagineering unit, has led finance at both Mattel and International Game Technology.

At Randstad, the world’s second-largest staffing firm, Robert Jan van de Kraats will step down from the CFO role on March 27, the company announced. Nominated to take his place is Henry Schirmer, currently executive vice president of finance at Unilever Europe. The nomination is subject to shareholder approval.

Robotic process automation company Blue Prism announced that Ijomo Maluza will succeed Gary Johnson as CFO on Jan. 25, 2018. The appointment of Maluza, who also will take Johnson’s place on Blue Prism’s board of directors, will take effect on Jan. 25.

Kelly Steckelberg, formerly a divisional CFO for Cisco Systems, has joined Zoom Video Communications as its finance chief.

John Fanelli III, the finance chief since 2006 for construction risk management firm Hill International, has retired. Marco Martinez has joined Hill as interim CFO; he previously led finance at construction company Pernix Group.

Finance Factors, a Hawaii-based financial services firm, has named Kristi Maynard as its new CFO. She previously was finance chief for the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. and also has served as executive vice president and treasurer at First Hawaiian Bank.

Kevin Thompson is the new finance chief at Opus Bank, a regional bank in Southern California. He replaces Nicole Carrillo, who retired. Thompson most recently ran finance for Midland States Bancorp.

Constellis, a Virginia-based global provider of risk management, security, training, and operational support services, has appointed Deborah Ricci to head finance. Ricci, who succeeds Barry Broadus in the role, joined the firm as senior vice president of finance and accounting last April, when Constellis completed its acquisition of Centarra Group. Ricci had been Centarra’s CFO.

Vancouver-based North American Nickel has hired Chris Hopkins to head up its finance function. He’s spent most of his 25-year career in senior roles with publicly held mining companies, including U.S. Silver, Rio Algom, BHP Billiton, and Suncor.