CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 23

Investment bank and asset-management company Piper Jaffray has promoted Tim Carter to the top finance spot, effective Jan. 1. He will take over from Deb Schoneman, who will become global head of equities. Carter is currently treasurer and senior vice president of finance.

Jeffrey Capello has been named to head finance at Biogen, effective Dec. 11. He formerly was finance chief at Beacon Health Options.

The E.W. Scripps Co. has named Lisa Knutson finance chief. Knutson had been chief strategy officer at the media firm before being named interim CFO in October, when she replaced Tim Wesolowski.

Clothier Perry Ellis International has appointed Jorge Narino interim CFO, replacing the departing David Rattner. Narino has worked at the firm for 13 years, and had been senior vice president of SEC financial reporting.

Norton Healthcare has promoted Adam Kempf to the top finance spot. He takes over for Michael Gough, who has been appointed chief operating officer. Kempf joined the firm in 2001 and had been senior vice president of finance.

Cardtronics, which provides services to ATMs, has named Gary Ferrera to head finance, effective Nov. 28. He succeeds Edward West, who will become CEO after Steve Rathgaber’s retirement at year-end. Ferrera comes to the company from DigitalGlobe, where he has been CFO since 2015.

Data-analytics provider Verisk Analytics has appointed Lee Shavel to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at Nasdaq, and before that was managing director and Americas head of financial institutions investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Finance chief Gregory Dowell plans to retire from real estate investment trust Summit Hotel Properties on March 31. Chief investment officer Jonathan Stanner, who joined the firm in April, will replace him at that time.

Jeffrey Andreson has been named to the top finance spot at Ichor Holdings, which designs, engineers, and manufactures fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, effective Dec. 6. He has headed finance at Nanometrics since 2014.

Oil and natural-gas producer Range Resources has announced that CFO Roger Manny plans to retire in May after the firm’s stockholders’ meeting. The company plans to name Mark Scucchi, now vice president of finance and treasurer, to the post of senior vice president and CFO on the same day.