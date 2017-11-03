CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 3

Nick Thole has been promoted to the top finance spot at Amway. Thole, who joined the firm in 2008 as manager of mergers and acquisitions, most recently headed finance for the firm’s Europe, India, and Africa region.

Health Quest Systems has selected Katherine Bacher to lead the finance function. An employee of the company for more than 17 years, she has held such posts as controller and vice president of financial operations.

Federal Signal has promoted Ian Hudson to finance chief. Hudson, who has been interim CFO since March, will remain principal accounting officer. He joined the firm in 2013 as corporate controller.

Donna Millia has left her role as head of finance at BlackRock Capital Investment. She’ll stay on with the company’s investment adviser, BlackRock Advisors, through Dec. 29. Michael Pungello, co-head of BlackRock’s global alternatives operations group, became interim CFO effective Oct. 20.

Cotiviti Holdings, which provides payment accuracy primarily for the health-care industry, has appointed Bradley Ferguson to the top finance spot, effective Nov. 6. He takes over for interim CFO Adrienne Calderone, who will return to her role as controller. Ferguson previously was managing director, consumer and small business, at EarthLink.

Marketing-services company Harte Hanks has named Jon Biro to lead the finance function. He succeeds Robert Munden, who will return to his former posts as secretary and general counsel. Formerly, Biro headed finance at Exterran Holdings and Exterran Corp.

Pernix Therapeutics said that president and CFO Graham Miao will leave the company at year-end. The specialty pharmaceutical firm will undertake a search to replace Miao, who has held the roles since July of last year.

Amanda Allen is the new finance chief at personal-care products firm High Ridge Brands. She takes over for Richard Kirk, Jr., who will remain in his other post as chief operating officer. Most recently, Allen headed finance at Edible Arrangements.

NCI, which offers professional and IT services to federal government agencies, has named James Collier CFO and treasurer. He previously was senior vice president of corporate planning and analysis at Leidos.