CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 1

Marc Levine will join athenahealth as executive vice president on Dec. 15 and will become CFO and treasurer on Jan. 2. As CFO he will replace John Kane, who has been serving as interim CFO following the departure of Karl Stubelis. Stubelis himself had a fairly short tenure; he served for only about a year after replacing Kristi Matus, who stepped down after CEO Jonathan Bush decreased her responsibilities. Levine formerly headed finance at JDA Software Group.

Covestro has named Thomas Toepfer to lead the finance function, effective April 1. He succeeds Patrick Thomas, who has been interim CFO at Covestro since June in addition to his duties as CEO. Toepfer joins the polymer firm from KION Group, where he is CFO and labor director.

Financial services firm Comerica has selected Muneera Carr to head finance, effective Jan. 23. She will take over for David Duprey, who will remain executive vice president until he retires on Feb. 28. Carr is currently chief accounting officer at the company.

Mark Bowser has been appointed to the top finance spot at Cox Automotive. A former CFO of Cox Communications, he joined the Cox family of firms in 2006 as vice president of Cox Business.

Apttus has named Terry Schmid to lead the finance function. He comes to the quote-to-cash and contract lifecycle management technology firm from Imperva, where he also was finance chief.

Insurance holding firm Atlantic American has named J. Ross Franklin CFO and corporate secretary. Franklin, who started at the firm in 2000, had been interim CFO since Aug. 1.

GP Strategies, which provides performance-improvement solutions, has promoted Michael Dugan to lead the finance function. He takes over for Sharon Esposito-Mayer, who is leaving the company. Dugan, who joined the firm in 1997, is a former senior vice president of finance.

Energy company Unit Corp. has chosen Les Austin to head finance. He succeeds David Merrill, who was named chief operating officer in August. Previously, Austin was finance chief at Cypress Energy Partners.

Kirk Manz, who holds the top finance spot at AAC (American Addiction Centers) Holdings, has resigned, effective Dec. 31. Chief accounting officer Andrew McWilliams will replace Manz, who has been CFO since joining the firm in January 2012.

Aegion, which maintains and strengthens infrastructure around the world, has said that finance chief David Martin has resigned, but will remain with the firm as a special adviser through March 31 of next year. David Morris, general counsel, chief administrative officer, and corporate secretary, will take on the added post of interim CFO until Martin’s permanent successor is found.