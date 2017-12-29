CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 29

Finance chief Peter Federico has been promoted to president and chief operating officer at MTGE Investment, effective March 31. At that time, chief accounting officer Donald Holley will become head of finance. Holley started at the firm as controller in 2011 and took over his current post in 2016.

Performance Food Group has promoted Jim Hope to the top finance spot, effective March 1. Hope, who has been at the firm since 2014, will take over from Tom Ondrof, who will become the company’s strategic growth leader.

Agribusiness Limoneira has promoted Mark Palamountain to his new posts as CFO, corporate secretary, and treasurer, effective Jan. 8. As CFO, he replaces Joe Rumley, who announced in September that he was leaving the company. Palamountain, who joined the firm in 2012, is currently senior director of agriculture operations.

Sandra Gardiner has been named finance chief at Cutera, which provides energy-based and laser aesthetic systems. Gardiner, who had been a consultant CFO since July, previously was CFO and vice president, finance, at Tria Beauty.

Internet firm Leaf Group has chosen Jantoon Reigersman to lead the finance function. He formerly held the top finance spot at Ogin Inc.

CommerceHub has reported that CFO and treasurer Mark Greenquist has resigned. Michael Trimarchi, chief commercial officer at the commerce network, will replace him and remain in his current role.

Italian restaurant chain Fazoli’s has named Rodney Lee to the top finance spot. Most recently head of finance at The Krystal Co., he previously was appointed CFO and treasurer at Fazoli’s in 2008.

Finance chief Charles Schneider plans to leave telecommunications firm RigNet. The company has started a search for his successor.