CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 15

Ally Financial has appointed Jenn LaClair CFO designate. She will take over the top finance spot upon the retirement of current finance chief Chris Halmy in March. Previously, LaClair was head of the business bank at PNC Financial Services Group.

Staffing firm EmployBridge said co-founder and CFO Shawn Poole will retire on Jan. 31, 2018. Chi Nguyen, formerly head of finance at Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, will succeed him.

Anthony Dunn has been promoted to the top finance spot at Ohio National Financial Services, effective Jan. 1. He will take over for the retiring Arthur Roberts. Dunn joined the firm in 2015 as vice president of audit services and was promoted last year to senior vice president of audit services.

Markel Corp. said Anne Waleski, who has led the finance function at the financial holding firm since 2010, plans to step down from her post by the end of the first quarter of 2019. Jeremy Noble, finance director of Markel International since 2015, is slated to replace her.

Todd Dissinger has been named to head finance at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, effective Jan. 1. He will take over for Sandra Buffa, who announced earlier in the year that she would retire on Dec. 31. Dissinger has been treasurer of operating subsidiary Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets since 2015.

Consumer-products firm Edgewell Personal Care said finance chief Sandy Sheldon will be leaving the company at the end of January. Edgewell has hired an outside firm to search for Sheldon’s successor; in the meantime, chief accounting officer and controller Elizabeth Dreyer is the company’s interim CFO, effective immediately.

Archrock has appointed Raymond Guba as interim CFO. He joins the natural gas, contract compression-services firm from Global Power, where he also headed finance.

Richard Trueblood has been named to the top finance spot at tanker company Overseas Shipholding Group. He had been interim CFO since July.

Electro Scientific Industries has appointed Allen Muhich as CFO and corporate secretary, replacing Paul Oldham. Muhich is a former CFO and chief operating officer of ID Experts.

James Ulm has been named finance chief of energy firm Callon Petroleum. He succeeds interim CFO Correne Loeffler, who will return full time to her post as treasurer. Previously, Ulm was a founder and managing partner of New Vista Energy Partners.