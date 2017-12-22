CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 22

Walter Investment Management has appointed Jerry Lombardo to head finance, effective next February. Lombardo, who takes over for Gary Tillett, previously was a managing director and treasurer of the consumer and community bank at JPMorgan Chase.

Barnabas Kui has been named to the top finance spot at Hearst Newspapers. He has been director of accounting and financial reporting since 2008 and vice president of finance since 2013.

Finance chief Ted Christie will become CEO of Spirit Airlines on Jan. 1, 2019, succeeding Robert Fornaro. Christie will become president of the company early next year.

McKesson said that Britt Vitalone has been promoted to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 1. He replaces James Beer, who is leaving the firm to become head of finance at Atlassian, effective in February. Vitalone is currently CFO of U.S. Pharmaceutical and McKesson Specialty Health.

Benchmark Electronics has named Roop Lakkaraju to the top finance spot. He succeeds Don Adam, who is retiring at the end of the year. Lakkaraju previously led the finance function at software firm Maana.

Scott Beamer has been chosen to head finance at Cabot Microelectronics, effective Jan. 15. Beamer, who takes over for the retiring William Johnson, most recently was finance chief at Stepan Co.

One Call, a provider workers’ compensation solutions, has appointed Fred Pensotti to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 4. He formerly was CFO at Radial, Inc. (previously eBay Enterprise).

Andrew Reinland plans to retire from the top finance spot at F5 Networks by June 30. The company plans to search for his replacement.

Liberty Tax has promoted Nick Bates to head finance. He takes over for Kathy Donovan, who will become a consultant to the firm until March 31. Bates had been vice president of finance and corporate controller.

Biopharmaceutical firm Athenex said finance chief Nick Riehle will retire at the end of the year. The company plans to search for his successor.