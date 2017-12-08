CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 8

David Bergman has been promoted to head finance at Under Armour, an innovator and distributor of athletic apparel and accessories. He joined the firm in 2004 and had been corporate controller and senior vice president of corporate finance before being named acting CFO last February.

Connecture, which provides web-based information systems to create health-insurance marketplaces, has named Brian Lindstrom to lead the finance function. He takes over for Vince Estrada, who will become executive vice president of corporate development. Most recently, Lindstrom was chief operating officer at Datica Health.

Steven Olsen has been named CFO and chief operating officer of the J. Paul Getty Trust, effective next summer. Olsen, who will succeed the retiring Patricia Woodworth, is now CFO and vice chancellor at UCLA.

Elizabeth Salomon has been named to the top finance spot at Xactly, a provider of incentive compensation solutions. Previously, she headed finance at Cherwell Software.

Commercial biotechnology firm Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has promoted Gina Consylman to finance chief. She joined the firm in 2014 and had overseen its planning, accounting, finance, tax, insurance, and treasury functions. Consylman formerly was principal accounting officer and corporate controller at Analogic.

Edelman Financial Services has chosen Jon Isaacson to head finance. He comes to the investment-management and financial-planning company from American Capital, where he was managing director of buyouts.

Marketing-execution company InnerWorkings has named Charles Hodgkins interim CFO. He takes over for Jeffrey Pritchett, who has resigned. Hodgkins has been senior vice president of corporate development and strategic initiatives since 2014.

Kathy Crusco has been selected to lead the finance function at software firm Kony. She previously was CFO and chief operating officer of Epicor Software.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has appointed James Woodward CFO and senior vice president, finance. He joins the company from Media General, where he also headed finance.

William Hogan has been named to the top finance spot at clinical trial–services provider Bioclinica, replacing David Peters. Hogan formerly was finance chief at Multi Packaging Solutions.