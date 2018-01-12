CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 12

Mario Rizzo has been promoted to finance chief at The Allstate Corp. He succeeds Steve Shebik, who in turn has been promoted to vice chairman of the firm. Rizzo had led the finance function at Allstate Personal Lines, where he also served as corporate treasurer.

Dean Foods has appointed Jody Macedonio CFO, effective Feb. 26. She formerly was treasurer and senior vice president, finance and planning, at Sun Products, Macedonio then became

vice president of finance at the North America laundry and beauty divisions of Henkel AG after that firm took over Sun Products.

Manufacturer Esterline Technologies has selected Stephen Nolan as its next finance chief, effective Feb. 5. He replaces Robert George, who will stay on as a special adviser until he retires in June. Nolan had been CFO at Vista Outdoor.

FTD Cos. has named Steven Barnhart to the top finance spot. He previously headed finance at Bankrate and, before that, at Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

AmeriLife has named James Quinn to lead the finance function. He takes over at the insurer for Karen Surplus, who will become senior vice president of finance in charge of special projects. Most recently, Quinn was senior vice president of corporate development at Marsh & McLennan Agency.

Eric Batchelder has been appointed to head finance at EnLink Midstream. He succeeds president and CFO Michael Garberding, who has been promoted to president and CEO. Batchelder formerly was managing director, energy investment banking, at RBC Capital Markets.

Asset-protection solutions provider Mistras Group has chosen Edward Prajzner to lead the finance function. He takes over for acting CFO Jon Wolk, who will remain chief operating officer. Most recently, Prajzner held the top finance spot at CECO Environmental.

TransDigm Group, which designs, produces, and supplies airplane components, has named James Skulina interim CFO. He replaces Terrance Paradie, who has resigned but will remain a company employee until April 2. Skulina joined the firm in 1994 and had served as executive vice president.

Cybersecurity firm Imperva has selected Mike Burns to head finance. He takes over from vice president of financial planning and analysis Aaron Kuan, who had been serving as interim CFO. Burns previously was finance chief at Gigamon.

Insurance brokers and agents Prime Risk Partners has named J. Scott Tofil to lead the finance function. He replaces Robert Schneider, who will become a consultant to the firm. Most recently, Tofil was CFO and chief accounting officer at the Beecher Carlson division of Brown & Brown.