CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 26

Online travel company The Priceline Group has chosen David Goulden to lead the finance function, effective March 1. He takes over for Daniel Finnegan, who announced last year that he would retire. Goulden formerly was president of the infrastructure solutions group at Dell Technologies.

Restaurant chain Jack in the Box has appointed Lance Tucker finance chief, effective March 26. He succeeds Jerry Rebel, who has been CFO since 2005 and is retiring. Tucker is currently CFO and chief administrative officer at Papa John’s International.

Brian Schaaf has been named CFO and treasurer of Ford Motor Credit. He replaces Marion Harris, who will become vice president of Ford Mobility Business Group. Schaaf had been controller of Ford Motor Co. Global Purchasing.

Velcro Cos. has chosen Robert Woodruff to lead the finance function. He previously was CFO at Alex and Ani.

Bedding company Casper has appointed Greg Macfarlane finance chief. He most recently was CFO and head of operations and strategy at H&R Block.

Bryceon Sumner has been named to the top finance spot at Foss Maritime. Sumner previously headed finance at Academic Partnerships.

Rex Energy has promoted Curt Walker to lead the finance function, replacing the resigning Thomas Rajan. Walker joined the firm in 2007 and had been chief accounting officer since 2012.

Online health-insurance exchange eHealth has named CFO and chief operations officer David Francis to a new post as chief operating officer. He will also remain in the top finance spot until his successor has been appointed.

DiamondRock Hospitality said finance chief Sean Mahoney will leave the firm on March 31. The real estate investment trust has hired a search firm to find a replacement for Mahoney, who has been at the company since 2004.

Ran Bareket has been selected to fill the top finance spot at nLIGHT, which provides high-powered semiconductor and fiber lasers. He formerly headed finance at Orbotech.